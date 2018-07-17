Defense claims Culver did what Dallemand asked, bought new computers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Bibb County School Superintendent Romain Dallemand will take the stand to testify against Isaac Culver this week.

U.S. Government Attorney, Beth Howard told the jury, in her opening statement Tuesday morning, that she will call Dallemand to the stand throughout this trial, along with several other witnesses.

- Advertisement -

Howard started her opening statement by saying this trial is about “fraud and a cover up”. The government claims Culver, his colleague Dave Carty, and their company Progressive Consulting Technologies covered up that they made money from the sale of 15,000 Ncomputing devices from the Bibb County School District.

In 2012, the BCSD paid CompTech $3.75 million for the computers. The school district later found out only 300 of those devices could be installed because they were missing key components, such as monitors and keyboards. 14,700 devices are currently sitting in boxes at the BCSD’s warehouse.

The government claims Progressive used CompTech as a cover up company to make money.

Related Article: Bibb County had more than 400 bullying incidents last school year

Defense attorney, John Garland, stated in his opening statement that Culver, “like any businessman, he wanted to make a profit.” Garland claims Culver did not do anything illegal. Progressive used CompTech’s GSA schedule number to make the sale. Progressive was contracted by the BCSD to oversee technology projects. Garland said Culver was simply doing his job when Dallemand, the then School Superintendent, wanted the computers replaced before the year was over. Progressive was contracted in September of 2012 and the Ncomputing purchase was made in 2013.

The indictment states Culver told the BCSD that CompTech was selling the computers to the school, not Progressive, but CompTech was wiring the money to Progressive. Progressive then wired the money to Culver and Carty personally, according to documents.

Garland claims that Culver wanted this purchase to be successful to not only benefit the school district, but his company.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.