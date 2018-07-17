Concert in Monroe County featuring music from Otis Redding, III

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An event happening this weekend is featuring music from Otis Redding, III.

The “American Music Celebration” will bring soul, gospel, and blues to the Monroe County Fine Arts Center Saturday.

Gospel singer, T. Graham Brown will also perform during the event. Kids from the Otis Redding Singer Songwriting Camp will also participate in the concert.

The event is a fundraiser for the fine arts program for students in Monroe County.

Redding says its an honor for him to be able to give back and work with students.

“If I see one of them getting a little bit excited, or moving a little too fast, I immediately slow myself down before I get frustrated with them. I say to myself, I was just like that, you know, and then I slowly talk to them. Its really great to watch the future of tomorrow’s music, evolve into the next generation,” says Redding

The event starts at 7 PM.

Redding is expected to do some songs with some of the kids and with Brown.