Cold front to aid in rain and storm development Tuesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NC/WMGT) – A cold front pushing across the southeast early this week will aid in the development of rain showers and storms.

Scattered rain and storms will develop across Middle Georgia Tuesday during the afternoon through evening hours.

Behind the front, a high pressure system will build up in the north. This high pressure system will help push drier air southward on Wednesday.

Humidity will be a little lower in Middle Georgia late Wednesday through Thursday morning, but the moisture will hang around through the end of the week.

Temperatures are expected to stay below normal (93 degrees) due to more cloud cover and the chance for scattered rain/storms daily.

