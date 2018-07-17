Coach’s Corner: Ryan Crawford, Houston County Bears

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s the start of a brand new year for second year man Ryan Crawford of the Houston County Bears, as they hope to avoid a repeat of 2017’s 2-8 record.

“Pretty tough,” Crawford succinctly said describing his first season with Houston. “I’ve been around a lot of good players, a lot of coaches, and it was tough for me personally.”

The Bears two victories came against Spalding and Veterans.

The offense averaged only 13 points a game. Quarterback Max Rigby will be returning. He threw for 954 yards for 7 touchdowns and with 8 interceptions last year. Running back Wesley Steiner is back as well, coming off a year where he rushed for 764 yards.

A hole in the offense will need to be villed as Khalil Polk has moved on. Trey Hill will get a crack as doing just that.

Defensively, the Bears will need to improve on a year where they gave up almost 32 points a game. It won’t get easier as leading tacklers Edward Franklin and Ed Devellerez have both left, as well as leading sack getter Zay Hicks.

The Bears will play in Region 1-6A with Northside, Valdosta, Coffee, and Lee County.

First game will be on August 17th versus Perry at Freedom Field.