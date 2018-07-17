Valdosta State Alumni hosting event at Macon Bacon game

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Alumni from Valdosta State University will flood Luther Williams Field Wednesday. It’s part of “Blazers back the Bacon.”

The VSU Alumni Association is inviting members of its Middle Georgia Chapter to tomorrow’s game. The Bacon will take on the Savannah Bananas at 7 PM.

There are a limited amount of tickets available, so you need to call the office to reserve your spot with the group.

The $20 tickets will include access to the game and all you can eat food items like, hotdogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwichs, soft drinks, & dessert.

Call 229-333-5797 to get your ticket.