Arrests pending after GBI discovers gas station illegally using gaming machines

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a gas station in Twiggs County was caught illegally using gaming machines.

A search warrant was executed by the GBI and Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office at the Marathon on Sgoda Road.

Agents say they collected evidence that revealed customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits.

The store is licensed to operate coin operated amusement machines. However, the law in Georgia only allows businesses to provide customers with lottery tickets and/or store merchandise for the credits earned on the machines.

The GBI says arrests are pending.