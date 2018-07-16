Hot and humid mid-July in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Tropical moisture continues to sit over Middle Georgia, resulting in high humidity and better chances for rain this week. More cloud cover and higher rain chances will also keep temperatures below/near normal (93 degrees).

Monday: Partly sunny. High of 90 degrees. Humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees. Rain chance: 60%, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon through evening. Wind: NW 5 mph

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High of 90 degrees. Humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees. Rain chance: 60%, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon through evening. Wind: NW 5 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High of 92 degrees. Humidity will make it feel like 101 degrees. Rain chance: 50%, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon through evening. Wind: NW 5 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 93 degrees. Humidity will make it feel like 102 degrees. Rain chance: 40%, isolated showers and storms in the afternoon through evening. Wind: E 5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 93 degrees. Humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees. Rain chance: 30%, isolated showers and storms in the afternoon through evening. Wind: NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 92 degrees. Humidity will make it feel like 101 degrees. Rain chance: 40%, isolated showers and storms in the afternoon through evening. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 94 degrees. Humidity will make it feel like 102 degrees. Rain chance: 10%, pop-up showers in the afternoon through early evening. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

