Storm chances continue through the week

Good evening,

Storms really cranked up across Middle Georgia this evening, including here in Macon. Heavy rain and frequent lightning were the main threats in storms this evening and that will continue into the rest of the week.



Grab the umbrella as you head out tomorrow, because we will see storms possible all day. The heat will be hanging around as well with highs in the lower 90’s.

A cold front will try and slide into Middle Georgia by Wednesday with increased storm chances. Unfortunately, the cooler air doesn’t make it all the way down to our area, so expect more 90’s through the end of the week.



This week will be a good one to maybe keep an umbrella with you, because storm chances don’t go away anytime soon. None of the days look like a total rainout, but showers and storms could definitely ruin some afternoon plans.