Jury selected in Bibb County School District fraud case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After more than 9 hours, a jury was selected to determine if one of the men accused of defrauding the Bibb County School District, is guilty or not.

Isaac Culver, his colleague Dave Carty and their business Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc. were federally indicted on 13 counts including mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

Last week, Judge Marc Treadwell, ordered to sever the trial and try Culver and Carty separately.

Culver’s trial began Monday with jury selection. After hours of questions and conversations, both defense attorneys and prosecutors chose 15 jurors, 3 of which are alternates. 9 are men, 6 women.

During jury selection, U.S. Government Attorney, Beth Howard, told 140 potential jurors many witnesses would potentially be called to take the stand. One of those, former Bibb County School superintendent, Romain Dallemand, could be called to testify.

Howard and defense attorney, John Garland, wanted to make sure the jury would not be biased when hearing from Dallemand because of what they may have heard about him in the news.

Dallemand pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return in 2012, under reporting his income and over reporting itemized deductions in 2017.

Dallemand was the superintendent when the government says Culver and Carty committed the crimes in 2012-2013. Judge Treadwell reminded the courtroom that the indictment claims Dallemand conspired with Culver and Carty.

Among other possible witnesses listed are Macon Water Authority Chairman Sam Hart, state representative James Beverly, former Macon mayor Jim Marshall, principal of Northeast High School Quentin Green and Bibb County Board of Education member, Tommy Barnes.

The trial is expected to continue Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.