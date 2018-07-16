Cagle receives endorsement from Georgia Governor Nathan Deal

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal says Casey Cagle is the best candidate for Governor.

According to a news release from Cagle’s campaign, Governor Deal is endorsing Cagle for the role. Deal says the success of the last eight years would not have been possible without Cagle’s partnership and leadership.

Deal says he believes that Cagle will continue the tradition of making major changes through the General Assembly.

“My concern is not let’s undo or transform in a negative fashion, the good reforms that have been put in place. That will be the challenge of the next Governor of the state, to not go backwards but to go forward.

Cagle’s opponent, Brian Kemp, responded to the announcement saying:

“Career politician Casey Cagle is collapsing in the polls and this endorsement is a last minute attempt to distract voters from the secret recording where Cagle insults conservatives and confesses to trading votes for campaign cash. I respect Governor Deal. He built on the success of Governor Perdue and I will continue that progress as Georgia’s next Governor.”

The Republican Primary run-off election is on July 24th.