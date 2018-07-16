Former UGA star Chubb helps raise money for Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former University of Georgia and current Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was in Macon Monday to help raise money for Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare.

Chubb, second only to Herschel Walker on both the UGA and Southeastern Conference all-time rushing yardage lists, is friends with Ronnie and Cherie Bland of Macon. Cherie is one of the shelter’s long-time volunteers.

“He (Chubb) comes down to see us every now and then just to enjoy being away from football,” Ronnie Bland says. “He’s very passionate about the animals. I asked him to do this. This is his way of giving back, and we really appreciate it.”

Chubb signed several footballs and helmets that will be auctioned off over the next week to help raise money for the shelter. He also toured the facility.

“I have a dog of my own back home, and I couldn’t imagine seeing him in this condition,” Chubb says. “I imagine if he was, what I would want to do, how I would want to take care of him. These people here are great people who are helping them out and doing what they can, so I appreciate them for doing what they do.”

The goal is to raise around $20,000 to help pay for at least 40 more kennels and to allow for cheaper spay/neuter operations at the facility’s surgery center.

They’ve already raised more than $17,000 by selling all of the signed helmets, but there are still five footballs left.

If you’d like to see or place bids on those, you can do so at Tommy’s on Thomaston Road, Jeneane’s on Forsyth Road or at Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare on Fulton Mill Road. There are two footballs at both Tommy’s and Jeneane’s and one at the shelter.

The deadline to submit bids is 5 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

If you can’t help financially, the shelter is always looking for volunteers.