Deputies: Child dies following traffic accident in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 10-month-old baby died from the injuries he received from a crash last week in Monroe County.

The accident happened Thursday, July 12th on Highway 83 North.

Monroe County deputies say the drivers involved in the crash, 24-year-old Carole Foster and 51-year-old Howard Zach, died shortly after the head-on collision.

Foster’s baby, William, was properly restrained in a car seat at the time of the accident. He was life-flighted to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta where he died several days later.