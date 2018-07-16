Entrepreneur Academy offering chance to win $5,000 to launch business in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking to be an entrepreneur, there’s a chance for you to win $5,000 to start your business.

This is part of Newtown Macon’s first Entrepreneur’s Academy.

Around 25 participants will receive leadership training and will get a chance to pitch their ideas for a business.

“Participants will benefit from NewTown’s knowledge of the downtown market and our local business community’s needs, as well as entrepreneurial and leadership training,” says Bethany Rogers, NewTown Director of Business & Real Estate Development.

Starting in September, there will be five workshops with lessons on how to successfully start a business.

The workshops will be held at NewTown Macon which is located at 555 Poplar St.

Here’s the Workshop Schedule:

Sept. 18, 2018, 8am-12:30pm

Oct. 2, 2018, 8am-12:30pm

Oct. 16, 2018, 8am-12:30pm

Oct. 30, 2018, 8am-12:30pm

Nov. 13, 2018, 8am-12:30pm

To apply for the program, click here.