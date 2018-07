MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County School District is inviting you to celebrate the start of the new school year during its back to school bash.

It is happening Friday, July 20th at Baldwin County High School. This is a chance for families to get school supplies, health screenings and meet school leaders.

The event is from 11 AM until 1 PM.

District-wide open house events at all school locations will start July 30th.