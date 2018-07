WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crews with Flint Energies are working to restore power for close to 3,500 customers.

On Facebook, the company says a breaker failed in the Sleepy Hollow Substation, knocking out power.

- Advertisement -

The company says they are on it and working to fix the problem.

To make sure your outage has been reported call 1-888-354-6836.