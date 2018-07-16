Give blood now, Red Cross in critical need

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Red Cross says its blood shortage is at a critical level.

Donations are low following a difficult Fourth of July period. The Red Cross says the number of blood drives were significantly low during the holiday and that resulted in a decline in donations. The organization is urging you to find a donation site and give back. Representatives say it only takes 12 minutes.

- Advertisement -

“When you arrive on the site, we’ll put you through and ask some questions, give you a little mini physical, and we’ll take your blood,” says Brian Fern with the Red Cross.

The red cross is looking for all blood types, however the organization is really in need of O positive and O negative blood.

To find a donation site, click here.