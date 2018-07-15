Woman stabbed to death during argument in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An argument between two women Sunday morning, turned fatal.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Ebony Smith and 33-year-old Brandi Dixon were arguing on Pebble Street just before 2:30 AM.

The investigation revealed Dixon had a knife and Smith was trying to defend herself, so she hit Dixon with her gun.

Deputies found Smith outside of her car on the ground with a stab wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dixon was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, then transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Dixon is being charged with homicide.