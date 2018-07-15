Man arrested after trying to rob Waffle House in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after deputies say he tried to rob a Waffle House.

With help from the Georgia State Patrol, Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Lamar McBride.

According to reports, McBride went inside the Waffle House on Pio Nono Avenue and made an order. After he made his order, he demanded money from the employee. When the employee could not open the cash register, McBride left the store.

Deputies put out an alert for McBride’s vehicle and that’s when Georgia State Patrol spotted the car. After a quick chase, McBride was taken into custody.

He is charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony.