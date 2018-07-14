More violence rings out in Nicaragua after nationwide strike

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MASAYA, Nicaragua — Violent clashes in Nicaragua flared on Friday night, with several people seriously injured at a church in the capital, following months of unrest pitting pro-government forces against protesters that has claimed some 300 lives.

The clashes between forces that support President Daniel Ortega and demonstrators calling for his resignation mark the deadliest protests in Nicaragua since its civil war ended in 1990.

At the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Managua, at least three people were injured, according to a post on Twitter by Paulo Abrao, an official with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

One of the injured was shot through the leg, a Washington Post reporter at the church posted on Twitter, and along with others was allowed out by police and met by waiting ambulances.

The journalists and students who remain trapped inside report that the gunfire has not stopped. It’s now nearly 2 am in Nicaragua and government forces have been firing at this university, and the church inside it, for more than 12 hours. — Joshua Partlow (@partlowj) July 14, 2018

It was unclear how many people remained trapped in the church where earlier in the evening gunshots prevented those inside from leaving.

At the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua, also in the capital, some students barricaded themselves on the campus earlier in the day as paramilitary groups that support Ortega shot at the building from outside, according to media reports.

It was not clear how many people had been injured at the university.

Nicaragua has been convulsed by unrest since April, when its leftist president proposed reducing pension benefits to cover a social security shortfall. The plan, later dropped, provoked deadly demonstrations and led to demands for Ortega’s resignation and early elections.

A nationwide strike emptied streets on Friday as businesses shut their doors, heeding the call of civil society groups that have demanded Ortega’s resignation after more than three months of bloody civil unrest.

The general strike followed mass protests that fanned out across the Central American nation on Thursday.

Throughout the day on Friday, television showed deserted streets in Managua and much of the rest of the country while Ortega and his entourage attended a traditional march in the legendary revolutionary stronghold of Masaya, the city from which rebels launched an attack on dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979.

In brief remarks, Ortega said he lamented the crisis and offered to hold talks with opponents of his government.

“I invite (protesters) to end the confrontation and that all of us unite to give people the peace that Nicaragua needs,” he said, flanked by supporters.

Ortega, a Cold War-era U.S. foe, is serving his third consecutive term which runs until 2021.

Representatives of civil society organizations have called for early elections to end the impasse, while Ortega’s top diplomat dismissed the possibility on Friday during a session of the Organization of American States in Washington.

“You can’t strengthen the country’s institutions, you can’t strengthen the country’s democracy by violating its constitution … and impose the will of groups that seek a change of government,” said Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.