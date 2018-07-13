Warner Robins Police identify victim in shooting on Carroll Drive

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Police responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Carroll Drive around 7PM Thursday.
According to a news release, when officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old Quinterrus Slocumb with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to The Medical Center Navicent Health.
Police says they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
A possible suspect has been identified in the incident.
Anyone with additional information should contact Det. Tyler DelGiorno at 478-302-5380 or
Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.