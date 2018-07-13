Parking meters downtown are up and running

It's $1.25 per hour. For employers and residents in downtown, there's two parking garages. Employers can pay $40 a month and for residents there's an annual fee of $150.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – For downtown goers, employers and residents – a change is coming. There’s now a price to pay to park in downtown Macon.

Some like it.

“From a business stand point, it’s pretty smart because they’re trying to generate revenue for the city and they’re pretty smart with the way they’re doing it,” Ben Gilbert, who works downtown, said. “They’re trying to open more parking spaces for more businesses.”

And some, not so much.

“This really sucks,” a man said.

Over 500 meters are now parked downtown and activated.

“I haven’t had to pay,” Sahan Vangala who also works downtown said. “It’s a little different having to pay now. So it’s a little bit of a shift.”

From 8 a.m to 8 p.m, Monday thru Saturday, you have to open up your wallet when parking downtown.

“The one loophole is, people who have to work at these places, that they have to park near by, they have to pay for where they work and where they live,” Gilbert said.

It now costs a $1.25 per hour. But for employees and residents downtown, there’s two designated parking garages.

“The residential parking system is an on-street permit where residents can pay $150 a year to park in metered spaces in certain designated residential blocks downtown,” Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority Executive Director Alex Morrison said.

For employers, you can pay $40 a month.

“It’s always been the case that employees were suppose to use off-street facilities and other areas instead of the on-street parking downtown,” Morrison said.

If caught parking with expired time, you’ll be hit with a fine of $10 and up.

“We’ll take that money and deposit it all back into an account for Park Macon-Bibb Project. We’ll then utilize that for revitalization beautification of downtown,” Lanier Parking Territory Manager Ben Steffen said.

Parking is free on Sundays. You can use coin, card or the Passport app.

There is a convenience fee for every time you use the app. When downloading the app, type in “Zone 4780.” Morrison says it’s one zone for all of downtown. You can buy up to three hours of parking at a time and is good for any space downtown.

For residents wanting to submit an application for a parking permit for one of the parking garages, you can go in-person to the Park Macon-Bibb office at 517 Cherry Street. You can pay by cash, check, credit card, or there’s an online application. You’ll have to show proof of downtown residency.