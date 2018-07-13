New app will make work scheduling easier for nurses

Nurses will now be able to make their work schedules from an app, versus a third-party.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Medical Center, Navicent Health is testing a new app. It will help reduce the stress from the shortage of nurses.

The idea came from a nurse at Navicent.

- Advertisement -

It’s called “Flex Health.” Right now, nurses are using a third-party to schedule themselves for a shift. However, with the app nurses will able to make their schedules from their phones. They will also get an alert when openings are available.

Flex Health CEO, Greg Sanchez says the app is about expanding the flow of the hospital without using a contract worker.

“We want to bring nurses in and have them not only work here in Macon, but also live here in the area and be a part of the Macon family as a whole,” Sanchez said.

“Flex Health” will be available to nursing staff within the next few weeks. According to Sanchez, it’s also helpful for HR because they can get the new hires onto the schedule faster.