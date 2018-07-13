Macon Bacon focus on finishing the season strong

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The hottest summer sports team in town continues to sizzle. The Macon Bacon are warming the hearts of sports fans in Middle Georgia. The baseball team continues to be the talk of the town.

Macon Bacon team President, Todd Pund, stopped by the 41-Today studio on Friday. Pund spoke about the team, their heated and fun food fight rivalry with the Savannah Bananas, strong fan support and much more.

Watch the full interview with Todd Pund and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.