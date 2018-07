MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – People are running across the country to honor 20,000 fallen heroes.

The group, Run For the Fallen, made its way through Macon Friday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office escorted the runners and the fire department greeted them on Riverside Drive.

The group started its journey in California in April and the runners plans to finish at the Arlington national cemetery on August 5th.