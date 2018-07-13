Bibb County Deputies: Toddler remains in critical condition following accidental shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies say the shooting that injured a one-year-old Thursday evening was accidental.
Terrion Rice was shot in the leg while on the front porch of a home on Ayers Road. It happened a day before his second birthday.
According to deputies, a 16-year-old was playing with a gun inside the home when it fired, hitting the child.
Rice remains in critical condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Deputies say a total of four juveniles, ranging from ages 14 to 17, were inside the home when that gun went off.
Right now, no charges have been filed in this investigation.