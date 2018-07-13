Bibb County Deputies: Toddler remains in critical condition following accidental shooting

By
Jerry Shannon
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies say the shooting that injured a one-year-old Thursday evening was accidental.

Terrion Rice was shot in the leg while on the front porch of a home on Ayers Road. It happened a day before his second birthday.

- Advertisement -

According to deputies, a 16-year-old was playing with a gun inside the home when it fired, hitting the child.

Rice remains in critical condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Deputies say a total of four juveniles, ranging from ages 14 to 17, were inside the home when that gun went off.

Right now, no charges have been filed in this investigation.

You Might Also Like