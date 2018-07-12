Warner Robins Police Respond to Shooting on Carroll Drive

Warner Robins police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Carroll Drive around 7PM Thursday.

According to a news release, when officers arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old male with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to The Medical Center Navicent Health.

Police says they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information should contact Det. Tyler DelGiorno at 478-302-5380 or

Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.