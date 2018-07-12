Visit Macon is ready for Christmas and Holiday season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s July and Visit Macon is already selling Macon to the masses. Visit Macon is buying billboards in Atlanta and Geo-Fencing, hoping to get people into Macon around the time Santa comes to town.

This year they will be one hundred percent behind pushing the Main Street Light Extravaganza produced and created by local real estate mogul Bryan Nichols.

Check out the full interview with Valerie Bradley, the Vice President of Marketing for Visit Macon and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.