Toddler shot in Macon, taken to hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A toddler was shot in Macon Thursday afternoon.

Bibb County Sheriff Office’s Sgt. Linda Howard says it happened just before 5 PM at 4523 Ayers Rd.

Howards says there was an argument happening at the time of the shooting between adults. The 2-year-old may have been the victim in a drive-by shooting, but deputies say that’s just one of the scenarios, since they are receiving conflicting stories. Investigators are questioning the adults who were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

The toddler was transported to Navicent Health to be treated. He is in critical but stable condition.

Deputies are on scene at the moment.

