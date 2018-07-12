More storms and heat are on the way for Middle Georgia

Good evening,

Scattered showers dominated much of the afternoon across parts of Middle Georgia, but where we saw storms we saw a significant cool down. More of the same is on the way to end our week.



By Saturday, storms will be likely across the southeast, with the potential for heavy rain in any storms that pop up in Middle Georgia. Highs will still reach the low 90’s, even with mostly cloudy skies to start the day.



Sunday will see more scattered storm activity, but rain chances will continue through the weekend and into next week.



Have a great evening,

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves