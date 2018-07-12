One South CDC Unveils Plans for Community Garden Project

One South Community Development Corp members unveiled plans for the first phase of the group's Agrihood Community Garden Project.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One South Community Development Corp members unveiled plans for the first phase of the group’s Agrihood Community Garden Project. It is one step closer to restoring Gateway heights to its former glory.

“The history of the community is a farming community so being a farming community was important to this community and it goes to the core of what the community wants to revive,” said Community Activist Frank Austin.

After receiving a $500,000 grant, the group revealed schematics for the big project Thursday afternoon via video chat.

The whole master plan includes nearly two acres of development, outdoor space for community events, agriculture centers, farmers markets, educational spaces and of course a community garden.

“We’re able to see and take direct community feed back and it’s into the master plan that really reflects the values of that community,” said Austin. Organizers are still early in the planning stages of putting together a timeline for the project. But they say the finished product will be one everyone on the South side can enjoy. Organizers say they plan to share blue prints with community members at a meeting in the next few weeks.