New safety tool for parents aims to prevent hot car deaths

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new safety tool for parents is killing two birds with one stone. It’s called the Cell Slip and its goal is reducing distracted driving while also preventing hot car deaths.

It’s a canvas pouch with special lining that blocks cell signal and notifications on your phone. You’re supposed to put it in your back seat, so it also requires parents to look before they lock.

The CellSlip is a part of KidsAndCars.org’s “Look Before You Lock” safety education program to prevent parents from forgetting.

“We suggest putting something in the back seat that you’ll need when you arrive. What’s so nice about this item is it is a serious reminder but it also has the second benefit of keeping you safer when you drive,” said KidsandCars.org President Janette Fennell.

Within seconds of removing the phone all missed notifications will show up.

23 children have already died this year in hot cars nationwide. Officials with cars and kids called it a deadly pace for one of the worst years ever.