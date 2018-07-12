Middle Georgia State University lowers online class tuition

Per credit hour, the tuition cost is expected to go from $169 to $111.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University already has the lowest tuition in Georgia, but they’re becoming even more affordable. The school is lowering its online tuition rate to the on-campus rate.

Online classes use to cost $169 per credit hour. Now, it’s down to $150. That rate will continue to drop to the on-campus rate of $111, within the next 2-years.

- Advertisement -

The change comes after the University System of Georgia challenged MGSU to lower it.

“I was actually thinking about leaving because of the cost and the fact that now that it’s lowered, I don’t have to leave,” Daniel Porter, a junior I.T. major said. “I’m happy I can graduate in 2020 with my I.T. degree. I’m just so thankful.”

“Over all, any student is probably going to see a decrease in their tuition, but specifically those that are fully online are going to see the most benefit of this over the next 2-years,” MGSU Assistant Vice President Enrollment Manager Cheryl Carty said.

Related Article: Middle Georgia State University touts cross country course

Online classes are also converting to eight week semesters. So the working adult, if their core classes are completed, can get their degree in 24 months. Just by taking one class every eight weeks.