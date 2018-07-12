Man found dead at home in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man.

Officers say the man was found in the 100 block of Windsor Drive just before 1 AM Thursday morning.

Police say this is as a suspicious death investigation until an autopsy is completed later today.

41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki is on the scene talking with family members.

If you have any information on this case, call Det. Trent VanLannen at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.