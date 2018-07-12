Main Street Macon to host community branding sessions next week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re interested in having a say in Macon’s future look, you may want to head to one of Main street Macon’s community branding sessions scheduled for next Tuesday.

Both meetings will give more details on the organization’s “signage program” for downtown and help designers answer a few questions including the following:

“How do you define the boundaries of downtown?”

“What does a brand for downtown Macon mean?”

There are two meeting times. The first is at 8:30 AM at Travis Jean’s Event Space on Cherry Street. The second is at 6:00 PM at the Rookery on Cherry Street.