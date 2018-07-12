Law Enforcement looking for speeders during Operation Southern Shield

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Be sure to watch your speed while traveling around Georgia next week.

Operation Southern Shield gets underway Monday. This is when law enforcement will pull you over for driving above the legal speed limit on interstates, highways and local roads.

“If you are pulled over next week, don’t ask for a warning because this is it,” says Harris Blackwood, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Four other states including Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee are participating in the campaign.

It goes through July 22nd.