Discover Middle Georgia: Go Fish Education Center

PERRY, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia has many lakes and rivers for fishermen and women to cast out in, but you don’t have to go far to see Georgia’s native fish.

Since opening its doors to the public in 2010, the Go Fish Education Center in Perry has lured in thousands of visitors each year.

The center features an outdoor aquarium full of fish native to Georgia, including rainbow trout, common carp and large mouth bass.

Operated by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the center’s mission is to teach people about different kinds of fish, where to fish and how to catch a fish.

“It’s kind of our goal to get more people outdoors, get them into fishing, and enjoying Georgia’s natural resources,” says Marion Baker, Education Director at the Go Fish Education Center.

There are exhibits and displays about the different regions in Georgia and what kind of fish can be found in each natural environment.

Freshwater and saltwater replicas of fish true to size of record fish caught in Georgia line the education center’s walls.

There’s even a few ways you can have your own fishing experience…

