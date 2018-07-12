Cat of the Week: Diana

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s Cat of the Week is Diana!

Diana is a four month old, black kitten who is ready to be adopted.

Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue says Diana loves to play, cuddle and relax.

Reddish says Diana hasn’t been able to interact with any cats at the rescue center, because she was too young to be spayed and combo tested. However, Diana will have both those procedures done today.

If you’re interested in adopting Diana or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.