Macon Bacon players participating in free baseball camp for kids

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re still looking for a way to get your child active before school returns, there’s a free baseball camp happening in Macon this weekend.

The Recreation Department is putting on the one day event Saturday at Luther Williams Field.

Kids ages eight to 16 will be able to work with Macon Bacon players and staff on things like pitching, catching, and hitting.

“This camp is so much more than just baseball; it’s giving kids the chance to get outside, make some new friends, and get some good exercise for a couple of hours,” says Athletics Coordinator Brittni Fletcher.

The camp is from 8:30 AM until 1 PM.

You have to register now, there are limited spots available. Call 478-621-6280 or click here for more information.