New luxury condos coming to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – What is now an empty lot on mulberry street will soon be a luxury condo building.

Sierra Development Group announced their plans to build the six story multipurpose building from the ground up.

- Advertisement -

It’ll include 10 units and a bank on the ground floor. Each unit will be 2 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms and have a balcony view overlooking downtown.

They’ll be available for purchase only, not leases.

No word yet on when the project will start or when it will be completed.