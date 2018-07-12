Reptile Rendezvous happening at the Museum of Arts & Sciences this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Reptiles will invade the Museum of Arts and Sciences this weekend.

The annual Reptile Rendezvous is happening Saturday. You can expect to see snakes, and a variety of other reptiles and amphibians.

Animal Planet’s Jason Clark or “The Big Boa” is expected at the event with plenty of snakes for you to touch and hold.

Museum officials say its important to know how reptiles help to make the world an amazing place to live.

“People are typically scared of them. We have a saying with the mini zoo that fear comes from lack of knowledge. A lot of times you’re scared of things you don’t understand, so this gives everybody a chance to come to the museum, get up close and personal with all of these amazing creatures, find out what they do for all of us,” says Sharron Cornacchione, Animal Curator with the museum.

Saturday’s event is from 10 AM until 4 PM.