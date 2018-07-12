Six people injured in two crashes on interstate in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six people were taken to the hospital following a crash on I-75 south in Perry Thursday Morning.

All lanes were shut down near mile marker 138 for more than 2 hours after Perry Police say a driver made an improper lane change and hit an 18-wheeler.

Police say a third car was also involved in a second crash. The driver of that vehicle hit the other car in the earlier crash.

The six people are expected to be OK. Police say they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.