Women who suffer from gestational diabetes is high-risk for Type 2 Diabetes

Doctors are educating patients more so they can start getting screened earlier on.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Women who suffer from gestational diabetes, while pregnant, are at a higher risk to develop Type 2 Diabetes later on. This according to The Medical Center, Navicent Health OB-GYN Patrice Walker.

She says they’re starting to realize gestational diabetes has long-term effects. Doctors have known about the potential risk. But Walker says they’re starting to make it more clear to women to better handle the diabetic epidemic.

- Advertisement -

“You need to let your primary care physician know that you had gestational diabetes and that primary care physician will then be able to start screening them sooner and know that’s a risk factor. They just need to watch their diet,” Walker said.

She says after you recovered from gestational diabetes, still watch what you eat. Also, incorporate exercise.