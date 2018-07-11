The results are in…Contour Airlines numbers continue to fly high

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Month after month, the number of passengers flying through the Middle Georgia Regional Airport continues to soar.

“The last six months has really sky rocketed,” said Airport Manager Erick D’Leon.

The results are in and numbers at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport are flying high.

“Most recently in June, our numbers beat out the previous month by about 7% so we’re just a hair under 90% average load factors right now with Contour so it’s at 89%,” he explained.

According to stats from last month, they saw more than 3,000 coming in and flying out.

“On average, every flight is near full which we always hope for the best in all our data that we have in setting this route up,” he told 41NBC.

This year in comparison to last year, the total number of passengers traveling through the airport went from 1,300 to 13,000. D’Leon says what keeps passengers sitting in those seats is convenience.

“It’s just a lot easier. You come to Macon you, park your car, then there’s the ticket counter right there and you walk another 200 feet through the check point and then there’s your aircraft. From the time you park your car you could be on the aircraft in 45 minutes,” D’Leon added.

He says it’s the experience Contour offers up in the air that also leaves passengers on a high.

“It makes it a very comfortable ride very comparable to what you’d see at any other major airport,” he said.

It’s a level of success the airport hasn’t seen…and they expect numbers to continue reaching new altitudes as this year goes on.

We asked D’Leon if we’d see any other commercial flight destinations added anytime soon. He says there have been talks about it but for now, they’re focused on continuing to manage the success of flights to BWI.

Right now the airport is in the middle of planning to extend the runway out at the airport. D’ Leon says a longer runway would allow for bigger planes and more passengers per flight.