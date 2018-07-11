Storms become more widespread in Middle Georgia ahead of a cold front

Good evening,

We saw a few showers pop up across Middle Georgia this afternoon, but not much in the way of thunderstorm activity. That will likely change on Thursday as a cold front moves closer to Georgia.



Expect another hot day across the area, with highs in the mid 90’s and heat index values in the triple digits. Any passing showers or storms will help cool things off, but it will still be warm and humid as we head into the weekend.



By Friday, storms become more widespread with high temperatures in the low 90’s. Storm chances will stay in the forecast through the weekend with the most widespread chances for storms coming on Saturday.



Be sure to stay weather aware throughout the weekend, and be sure to stay cool.

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves