Crawford County man dies after west Bibb crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Crawford County man is dead after a car crash Wednesday night in west Bibb County.

51-year-old Jackie Lewis Cooper Jr. of Knoxville was driving a Chevrolet Silverado west on Columbus Road at about 5:30 when he went off the road and struck a house, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The release said Cooper appeared to be having a medical issue.

He was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

No one else was injured during the accident.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500.