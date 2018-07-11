Coach’s Corner: Joaquin Sample, Central Chargers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s a new era for the Central Chargers, as former coach Larry Harold has now given way to brand new head coach Joaquin Sample.

Harold left to be the head coach of Americus-Sumter. This is the first heading coach for Sample.

Last year, the Chargers finished 2-7 after finishing with back-to-back 6-4 seasons under Jesse Hicks.

Five players will be returning on the Charger offense: Donald Lamb at quarterback, running backs Jatavian Williams and Maurice Elder, and Taylor Dean.

Five players are coming back on defense as well.

Central will compete in Region 4 3A with Rutland, Westside, Peach County, Pike County, Kendrick, and Jackson.

First game for the Chargers will on August 23rd against Houston County.