The B.S. Report: Don’t worry about Jake Fromm

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – So, last week Houston County’s Jake Fromm got hurt.

He was on a boat, having fun and an accident happened. It was nothing serious, at least anything that would impact him playing football for the University of Georgia. Yes, it was a small fractured in his non-throwing hand, but that’s it. Earlier this year, Jake got a fishing lure stuck in his leg. It didn’t put him in a wheelchair or anything.

Some said the Bulldogs should put a leash on Jake and not let him do anything. There were actually columns written that tried to convince us that a 20-year-old kid should not have fun and live his life. Some even tried to hint that this injury might open up the quarterback competition and that Justin Fields, a five-star freshman quarterback, might now have a chance to unseat Fromm as the starting quarterback.

Come on. Give me a break.

Look, life happens. Accidents happen. We try to do the best we can to avoid them, but stuff happens. And kids are going to be kids. 20-year-old kids who like to fish and be on a boat might sometimes have an accident. But to tell Jake Fromm that he can’t live his life, that he can’t enjoy himself is ridiculous. This is a mature young man who is not careless and not out of control. He’s not going to do anything stupid. He’s not Johnny Manziel.

And to try and say Georgia should keep him locked up like he was John Travolta and the Boy in the Plastic Bubble is stupid.

And, while we’re at it, don’t expect August to be a month filled with stories about how Fields is pushing Fromm. Yes, Justin is an excellent prospect. A former college football coach told me last winter that Fields may be the best prospect Georgia has signed since Herschel Walker. But Jake Fromm led Georgia to within a few plays of a national championship – as a freshman. Fields might be great, but Jake would have to collapse to lose his job. And, that’s just not going to happen.

It’s great that Georgia has two great talents at quarterback, but Jake Fromm is the starter. They’ll let Fields play, but it’s highly unlikely Fromm is just going to go away and hand the job to Fields.

Georgia has a lot of great talent, and they have a chance to be right back in the championship game this year. But the last thing we need to do is tell the star quarterback he can’t go out and play.