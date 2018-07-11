Four Arrested in Meth Bust in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County investigators make four arrests and seize more than two pounds of methamphetamine following a month long operation.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page the month long investigation into drug trafficking resulted in the seizure of over two pounds of methamphetamine, a 7.62 rifle and four arrests.

Edwin Sanchez, Darvin Villatoro, Erick Mondragon and Ismael Ramirez all of Gwinnett County area were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The arrests took place at approximately 5PM inside the City of Gray.

The Gray Police Department, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and Georgia Department of Corrections assisted in the investigation.

All suspects are currently being held at the Jones County Jail without bond.