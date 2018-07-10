Update (7/10/2018): Bibb County grand jurors indicted two Macon teenagers on murder charges Tuesday in the 2017 fatal shooting of 57-year-old Emanuel Stroud Sr.

Jaquavius Terrion Moore and Malcolm Bernard Peek, both 17, are facing malice murder charges.

- Advertisement -

Update: Two teenagers are now facing murder charges in the death of 57-year-old Emmanuel Stroud Sr. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 17-year-old Malcolm Peek and 17-year-old Jaquavius Moore. They both are in the Bibb County jail.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The body found in Macon on Thursday has been identified. According to Bibb County Coroner, Leon Jones, it was 57-year-old Emmanuel Stroud Sr. He was found with a gunshot wound on his left side.

Stroud was reported missing on June 23, 2017 by his daughter, who says her family had not heard from him since June 18th.

Related Article: Bibb County Deputies make second arrest in motel murder

On Thursday, workers working on trees on Clark Street found the body near an abandoned home.