Shooting in east Macon leaves man with several gunshot wounds

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital with several gunshot wounds following a shooting in east Macon Tuesday.

Deputies responded to Mogul Road near Jeffersonville Road around 12:20 p.m. after several gunshots were heard as an older man was seen walking into a backyard. The bullets struck him multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t have any information on a suspect. If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.